The Sunday, Aug. 7, editorial criticizing those on the Pinehurst Village Council who want to maintain the quiet atmosphere in the residential areas of Pinehurst was, as one person wrote, snarky.
One of the overlooked benefits of living in a residential neighborhood is neighbors help each other and look out for one another. This does not happen with short-term rentals. The owners are not there and the renters are not engaged.
Regarding the short-term rental debate, the editorial takes the side of those who will come into our community to buy houses or owners that rent their home, in single-family areas, and turn them into short-term rentals. While many who rent these houses are respectful of the neighbors, some are not. I wonder how the editorial writer would like noise and partying at all hours next to their home. Probably not.
Thank goodness for Mayor Strickland and Councilman Pizzella, who are addressing the short-term rental problem. Your editorial criticizing their efforts does nothing to remedy the problem.
As someone once said, “You either have to be part of the solution or you’re going to be part of the problem.”
Dolores Muller
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.