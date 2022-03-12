Hopefully we’re on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. What lessons have we learned?
Specifically, I’m asking what have we learned about our medical supply chain? Have we yet decided to manufacture all needed pharmaceuticals in the U.S.? Surgical masks?
As the war in Ukraine unfolds, we’re learning of other critical supply chain issues. Fertilizers needed to grow the foods we eat largely come from Russia. What will that do to food costs and inflation? Oil: We import 600,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia.
Look at the clothes in your closet or dresser drawer. Where were they manufactured? Your cellphone, now a critical piece of American infrastructure: where was it produced?
As Peter, Paul and Mary sang in the ‘60 s, “When will we ever learn?” Manufacture and produce in America and buy American.
John Misiaszek, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
