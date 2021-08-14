As The Pilot awards eagles to groups or individuals who enhance our lives and our area, I would like to award a double eagle, or albatross, to the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.
Since at least April of 2020, residents over 50 have been able, five days a week, to take multiple exercise classes at home through Webex. What an unbelievably positive benefit to seniors in the county.
Special thanks to Chris Pevia and Carol Wood for their tireless planning and encouragement. Recently, live classes have been offered, but virtual classes are still available.
The center has many activities available as well as help for seniors with weatherization, legal aid and taxes. This is a place where government does work and we are better for it. Thanks to all of the staff for the great organization and commitment to improving lives.
Pamela Marish
Pinehurst
