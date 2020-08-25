I have enjoyed reading Deborah Salomon’s columns and observations of life in both The Pilot and especially PineStraw. Two recent columns have me wondering if the heat and the pressure of living under COVID have changed Ms. Salomon’s usually sunny outlook.
Article 1 — “Trump Won’t Call the Shots on Our Court” — starts out with a very cogent and thoughtful commentary on why having the Republican convention in our state during the pandemic is a bad idea.
Over half the article made use of good logic to laud Gov. Cooper’s tough stance on protecting our state from the virus (and ourselves). However, her thoughtful editorial devolves into a mean-spirited snarkiness. Citing $5,000 Brioni suits, Big Macs, dancing girls in Las Vegas and Soviet military parades isn’t helpful to a positive discourse or making your point.
Then, her recent column, “Heigh-Ho Silver: The Masked Man Rides Again,” starts out well, making the point that all of us are under pressure during COVID, that wearing masks sucks, and comparing our current times with her experience during the polio epidemic. All points that I could relate to and engage with as I read.
Once again, however, her opinions devolve into a snarky rant about the president.
We get it Ms. Salomon: You don’t like Mr. Trump. Just some advice by one of your ‘dear readers’ as Mr. Bouser would say: Your snark isn’t helpful to your point of view, your skills as a writer, or changing minds.
Please lose the political venom and snark that is so divisive to this country and our community. Please stick to what you do best: writing about sweet tea, summertime and your beloved Blue Devils.
Richard Schmidt
Southern Pines
