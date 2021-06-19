Like Mr. Bouser, I grew up in Missouri, and am a veteran of the Army Security Agency.
With a very low draft number, I pulled out of the University of Missouri during winter break and enlisted in January 1972 before I was about to be drafted. I was sent to Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood in a company entirely of draftees and reservists.
So, although I agree with Mr. Bowser’s premise of a national service, I disagree about reinstituting the draft.
On our second day of Basic Training, those of us with college experience were assigned to an illiterate draftee for whom I was to read all of the paperwork we were given, then sign my name as a witness underneath the “X” he signed.
I’m sure the literacy rate is much higher now than in 1972, but what military jobs would Mr. Bouser suggest for illiterates or those with severe learning disabilities? My guy was slated to become a tank driver.
The draft will not work anymore, especially as those who really don’t want to serve can avoid service by feigning illiteracy, or a learning disability. Finally, the wealthy could avoid service by having a doctor sign a document verifying that they had “bone spurs” or some other disqualifying ailment.
Mr. Bouser’s premise is great, but the execution is problematic.
Phil Cartun
Pinehurst
There are quite a few counties in North Carolina where a significant percentage of the adult population are functionally illiterate. Kids who do not complete high school would also not make good soldiers. Illegals are often illiterate in the language of their native countries.
