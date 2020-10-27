I voted early. And I voted for Cal Cunningham.
Yes, I know: He made a serious personal mistake in his marriage. But I believe that should stay between his wife and him, not the world.
I also believe without a doubt that he is the best candidate for the Senate seat. I see TV ads condemning him and saying this mistake is the reason not to vote for him. But those same people most likely voted for Trump, a man who has 19 women accusing him of sexual misconduct and who paid $130,000 to a stripper to keep her quiet about their affair while he was married. A true double standard.
Jesus said that any who is without sin cast the first stone. I believe we should all adhere to this philosophy. Another more-recent adage also comes to mind and fits how the campaigns are presenting this issue: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
Doris Gulley
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
His wife just threw him out if their home and he’s living with his sister. Supposedly he had two mistresses at the same time and at least one of them was married as he is. Character is everything. He will likely also receive a dishonorable discharge from the military which pretty much ends his political career.
