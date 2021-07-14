In your recent editorial concerning additional room taxes, on one hand you state that we have record tourism. And on the other you want to increase taxes on tourists currently flocking to Moore County so we can increase tourism.
Let's stop and take a breath here. At present, we have massive growth in people moving to Moore County. Just take a look around at the construction, traffic congestion, crowded restaurants, etc.
Where are we going to feed and house all these additional tourists? Our current infrastructure can't handle what we have now. Those few million in room taxes aren't going to pay for the massive upgrades that are going to be required to handle that influx. What then?
I get it. The municipalities would like to get their hands on a few million dollars for various reasons. What are we going to achieve? More record tourism in Moore County? Are we going to have to give up our small town feeling and yield to progress?
The USGA moving to Pinehurst alone is going to bring in massive amounts of money to this area and will bring a progressive change to Moore County. Let's take a step back and let the results of this surface.
You folks are going to have to make some decisions. What do you want: a roller coaster by the water tank or what is left of the quaint Moore County?
Bill Bankovich, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
