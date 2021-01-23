I was saddened by Mr. Rowerdink’s recent letter to the editor. His “interpretation” of why the anger is so justified is why it is not going to be lessened any time soon.
I am a registered Republican who votes candidates rather than party and I don’t recognize that party any more because of Trump.
Rebuttal to his points:
2016 Election: There was a swift, peaceful transition on the part of both Clinton and Obama and all of the federal department heads.
The Media: The mainstream media delivered the facts. Unseating him is left to Congress, Republicans and Democrats.
First Impeachment: The carrot and stick comment of “do us a favor, though” left no other interpretation than of Trump using his office for personal gratification. The Republicans and Trump thwarted a thorough trial in the Senate.
Ripping up the Speech: A bit theatrical on Pelosi’s part but I understood her frustration after years of Trump’s lies, kowtowing to Putin, and tearing apart the national fiber.
Attacks on Justice Kavanaugh: This one obviously stuck in Mr. Rowerdink’s craw. What he refers to as “vicious, vile, unsubstantiated” charges was actually a matter of “he said/she said.” Very rarely do sexual predators put themselves in a position of having witnesses or leaving themselves vulnerable for prosecution. This is why many women do nothing when it happens.
There is enough blame to go around for where America is today. We all could do better to ensure that those who go unheard are heard and the disparity of the “haves and have-nots” levels out. Blaming the Democrats for everything that has been experienced in the “Age of Trump” only ensures that there will be no peace or reconciliation in the near future.
Barbara Newton
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.