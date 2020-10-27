Remember at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown, when local businesses and restaurants were closed, the community rallied around those businesses? We saw our town embrace take-out meals, order products from local business online, and use curbside pickup. Now, your local dentists need your help.
Based on a 2018 survey, more than 40 dentists practice in the Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst area.
Dental offices follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of patients, as well as their staff, both now and prior to COVID-19 pandemic. There was much uncertainty back in the spring of 2020, and many dental offices had abbreviated hours or closed for a period of time. This resulted in routine dental cleaning appointments being canceled.
Now, dentists are coming upon the six-month visits that normally would have been scheduled during that time. We are experiencing an unprecedented low in-patient volume, and are fearful our patient’s lack of preventive care will lead to bigger issues.
Every person in every industry has been impacted by the pandemic. You can rest assured that dental offices are taking infection-control procedures seriously. I am challenging the citizens of Moore County to rally around their community once again.
If you are overdue for a dental cleaning, give your local dentist a call. I guarantee they will appreciate your support. We don’t have an advertising budget as large as conglomerate dentists, but we love being part of your community.
Please use your best judgment and stay home if you are a high risk for contracting COVID-19. Follow local, state, and CDC guidelines, and seek medical help if you are experiencing symptoms.
Dr. Matthew Goodrich, DDS,
Southern Pines
