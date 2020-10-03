On Sept. 8, I attended the “public hearing” for Operation Woodpecker at the Village Hall. However, there was a problem; there was no hearing. There was only a victory lap being taken by the Village Council, county commissioners and our local state representatives.
The “hearing” was simply an announcement about the deal with the USGA, which had been negotiated and agreed to in complete secrecy.
I’m not saying the deal doesn’t have some merits. However, it is not the savior of the village, as it is being portrayed. There is a lot not explained, and other than the broad strokes, there was no attempt to provide any kind of real information.
Secrecy and government don’t mix well. The village manager went out of his way to point out on a slide that discussing economic incentives and making private offers in secret is legal in North Carolina. However, they must be provided a public hearing and I assume a public vote by the local government afterward. I don’t see any way that the meeting in front of the Village Council, or at the county commissioners, can be construed to be the required public hearing.
Both entities could have made a public announcement about the deal with the USGA, make sure the proper information was distributed to the public, and then held a true and proper public hearing. There was no actionable information provided by either the county commissioners or the Village Council upon which the local citizenry could formulate any informed questions or views to hold the either entity accountable as the law intends.
It is very disheartening any time there are back room deals in politics. It is particularly disappointing when your local leaders go out of their way to block the public oversight that is mandated by law.
Charles Russell
Pinehurst
