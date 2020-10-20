I find all the issues about wearing a face mask or not quite confusing. Every store I enter has a sign on or near the front door requiring a face covering during this pandemic. Yet, as I shop, I always see many customers without face coverings.
I don’t agree that there is any constitutional issue regarding the wearing of masks. However, that being said, these stores are private property. As such, the owners can require most anything. There are requirements about shoes and appropriate clothing at most other establishments. What is the difference?
Management can place an employee at the entrance or hire a security guard or off-duty police officer to enforce the rule. All the safety steps that the shops are taking to protect us and their employees are for naught if this simple rule is ignored.
Wake up, Moore County. We have Pinehurst and golf, we don’t need COVID-19 to get us publicity.
Richard Kirschke
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.