I support Lydia Boesch and the efforts of Freedom Matters. I, like many in this community and country, have had enough. Masks don’t work or maybe they do depending on which day you listen to Anthony Fauci.
Freedom Matters never asked for an “uprising” but for bold citizens and business owners to take back their freedom and rights. I, for one, am done with masks, mandates and this ridiculous overreach by our government.
My own business has been destroyed not by a virus with a 99.6 survival rate but by my government.
I will continue to frequent and spend my money at businesses that allow me to shop without a mask, and believe me, there are plenty of them out there.
Terri J. Combs
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
