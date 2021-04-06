I give the ones who are standing for masks to be over an eagle. So opinions are just that, an opinion, and for you to be able to have yours printed in a paper or circulated in an email doesn’t make it any better than mine and those who agree with me.
No masks and back to normal because too many lives have been destroyed by ruining small businesses with restrictions that haven’t changed one thing.
People wearing masks and social distancing have not stopped COVID and it won’t. It’s just a false sense of security that does more harm than good.
Paul Henderson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
