I read Mrs. Donaldson’s letter July 19, and socialism, as forecasted by the left wing of the Democratic Party, is not a system that would be acceptable to the average citizen.
The Scandinavian countries have a capitalist system with extensive social benefits. They do have relatively high income taxes to pay for these benefits, but the result has been that the populations are quite happy and poverty is very limited.
The governments of these countries are basically honest and corruption is limited. The distribution of wealth is based on income levels that are not extremely high and not so low, so there is, in fact, no real poverty.
The left seems here to be planning extremely high taxes for businesses and people and all kinds of regulations, which make doing business difficult.
This will result in the departure of wealthy people and companies looking for a better climate in other countries. The economy will go down quickly; the currencies will devalue; and, with the free borders and the influx of poor immigrants, the country will become a poor nation that you will not recognize after three or four years of this type of government administration.
Gustav A. deGroot
Pinehurst
