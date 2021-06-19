The incompetence of the Biden administration is palpable. Immigration laws are not followed. North Carolina has just been given billions in federal tax money the state really doesn’t need. All of this to “buy” power. The Democratic Party has taken down programs and replaced them with words. Case in point is the Keystone pipeline project.
Our country is coming apart and the Biden administration doesn’t care.
What the heck happened to self respect and concern for our country? What happened to patriotism for our country? We citizens are all Americans. We don’t all look the same but we are all Americans. If we citizens don’t start using common sense, we will lose our country.
Karl P. Killingstad
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(9) comments
Well put Karl. Sadly, there are two Americas. First, there are the “makers and doers” like you and me, who, like our Founders, see the solutions to all challenges in their Bibles and mirrors. On the other side are the “takers and destroyers”, people who blame someone else for their own shortcomings and failures. People who have made something of themselves with no help from others and are happy in life despite living modest lives are a reminder to them of their failures and weakness. That’s why they attempt to silence others with slander and put them in shackles. History has been kind to the first group, but not the second. But Jesus loves us all and there is always hope that the latter group sees the light. They will be gladly welcomed over to our side.
Karl, were the people who attacked the Capitol Building on January 6th using their "common sense" in your estimation? Or were they, antifa, or black lives matter, or as Tucker has now informed us, the F.B.I. And, by the way, your assertions regarding the Biden Admission are at best simply wrong, and at worst, right-wing propaganda designed to tear this country apart?
Karl and Kent are cut from the same cloth.
John Misiaszek
Not bad "material" to be from.
Not bad if you want to turn the U.S. into an "APT" society (Authoritarian, Plutocratic, and Theocratic) and thanks to Kent and Karl, et.al. we came darn close to becoming that on January 6th.
And your ilk too - fascists. Read done history John. Things do not end well for fascists.
Where are the counterpoints regarding the Biden “admission” (we assume the writer intended, Administration)? Perhaps a Freudian slip?
“Keystone pipeline officially canceled after Biden revokes key permit” CNBC. “ CNN Paid Antifa Agitator Charged Over Capitol Riots, Court Documents Show Black Lives Matter activist John Sullivan paid thousands by anti-Trump networks CNN & NBC”
The same could have been said of the Trump administration.
