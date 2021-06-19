The incompetence of the Biden administration is palpable. Immigration laws are not followed. North Carolina has just been given billions in federal tax money the state really doesn’t need. All of this to “buy” power. The Democratic Party has taken down programs and replaced them with words. Case in point is the Keystone pipeline project.

Our country is coming apart and the Biden administration doesn’t care.

What the heck happened to self respect and concern for our country? What happened to patriotism for our country? We citizens are all Americans. We don’t all look the same but we are all Americans. If we citizens don’t start using common sense, we will lose our country.

Karl P. Killingstad

Vass

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(9) comments

Kent Misegades

Well put Karl. Sadly, there are two Americas. First, there are the “makers and doers” like you and me, who, like our Founders, see the solutions to all challenges in their Bibles and mirrors. On the other side are the “takers and destroyers”, people who blame someone else for their own shortcomings and failures. People who have made something of themselves with no help from others and are happy in life despite living modest lives are a reminder to them of their failures and weakness. That’s why they attempt to silence others with slander and put them in shackles. History has been kind to the first group, but not the second. But Jesus loves us all and there is always hope that the latter group sees the light. They will be gladly welcomed over to our side.

Report Add Reply
Jim Tomashoff

Karl, were the people who attacked the Capitol Building on January 6th using their "common sense" in your estimation? Or were they, antifa, or black lives matter, or as Tucker has now informed us, the F.B.I. And, by the way, your assertions regarding the Biden Admission are at best simply wrong, and at worst, right-wing propaganda designed to tear this country apart?

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

Karl and Kent are cut from the same cloth.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply
Dwight Kidd

Not bad "material" to be from.

Report Add Reply
Jim Tomashoff

Not bad if you want to turn the U.S. into an "APT" society (Authoritarian, Plutocratic, and Theocratic) and thanks to Kent and Karl, et.al. we came darn close to becoming that on January 6th.

Report
Kent Misegades

And your ilk too - fascists. Read done history John. Things do not end well for fascists.

Report Add Reply
Stephen Woodward

Where are the counterpoints regarding the Biden “admission” (we assume the writer intended, Administration)? Perhaps a Freudian slip?

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

“Keystone pipeline officially canceled after Biden revokes key permit” CNBC. “ CNN Paid Antifa Agitator Charged Over Capitol Riots, Court Documents Show Black Lives Matter activist John Sullivan paid thousands by anti-Trump networks CNN & NBC”

Report Add Reply
Sally Larson

The same could have been said of the Trump administration.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days