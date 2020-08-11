This letter is regarding Bob Katrin’s letter of July 14, and written with respect.
I am not certain of his Southern Pines neighborhood or association, but perhaps he would feel good if what he is suggesting occurred in his neighborhood. It may enjoy the privilege of being first class and have enjoyed the benefits of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation.
It is my belief — and it sounds like — he is not African American, nor has he engaged in the life, culture, history and heritage of the West Southern Pines community.
Mr. Katrin’s belief that the thinking of African American residents of this community is skewed and clouded because they want to own part of their history is offensive and disgusting.
Indeed, our ancestors suffered years and generations of oppression, but this made them and future generations stronger. As we move forward in our communities and this country, we are educated, informed and ready to make “good trouble.” We have knowledge, experience and full understanding of all forms of racism today, and the ugly past.
What he is expressing is not noble. His nobility, however, could be measured with the fight for reparations for African Americans in West Southern Pines. This would have a powerful impact on their lives. Their 40 acres and a mule did not work out too well.
Once reparations are established, West Southern Pines residents will be able to enjoy benefits that he has enjoyed in his neighborhood, and then they will be financially secure to develop their community without the inference of outsiders. This will establish true equity for all neighborhoods in Southern Pines.
Mr. Katrin is correct, I do not think anyone in the West Southern Pines community agrees with him. With due respect, however, he can have an opinion.
Arlean Graham, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
