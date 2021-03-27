The March 14 article about a group of Pinehurst residents petitioning the Village Council to eliminate the use of masks left me dumbfounded, particularly that one member of this group was Councilwoman Lydia Boesch.
Is our temporary mask mandate any different than speed-limit restrictions? Both are employed to minimize our risk of fatalities.
Look at Italy. It rushed the opening and now it is on its second lockdown. Do we want to follow Italy? Can’t we be patient for a few weeks until our vaccination efforts are complete and then discuss lifting the restrictions?
Dr. A. Badawy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
