There are revisions to the social studies standards for North Carolina PK-12 students. I am writing to thank Mark Robinson and others on the board for their pushback on these revisions.
Planned additions are taken from the WHO and United Nations Human Rights Council. I strongly object to these revisions.
Why do social studies/history students in North Carolina learn gender identity at all? Do parents know that these standards are being inserted into social studies and history curriculum?
Why does the state board think standards need revision at all? In the transcript of back-and-forth conversation from the meeting I was struck by one divisive comment from a BOE member: “They’re our shared history, and yet we don’t share the same history.”
History is not up for revision. It should be taught: the good, the bad and the ugly. Students should be allowed the respect to conclude history’s effect on their future.
It appears some on the board want our students to be put into a racial, ethnic or gender group instead of being taught as individuals. The wording teaches children to feel victimized by events that they did not experience. When victimhood is implied as early as pre-kindergarten and continued through 12th grade, the results will be devastating.
As an alternative, I think students should learn tools to overcome any obstacles they face. Historical examples are almost endless.
Cynthia Downs
West End
