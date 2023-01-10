I can’t help but wonder how people who advocate for minimum wage increases can’t realize that it’s not just the “minimum” wages. It’s all wages.
Unions know this and keep pushing for minimum wage increases because it means, inevitably, all wages will have to be increased to be “fair.” And an increase in labor costs without concomitant increases in productivity is highly inflationary.
When labor costs go up, businesses have to charge more for their product. So will consumers spend more for the same product? No, consumers spend more for a more expensive product. And sure as shootin’, the amount needed for a “living wage” goes up.
That’s what we’ve been doing for the last 75 years. We keep hitting ourselves in the head and wondering why we have a headache.
There are a host of cases and reasons why people are in poverty, including inflation, demographics, societal changes and simply definition.
There are no easy cures.
Raising the minimum wage is surely not one of them.
Dick Curl
Pinehurst
