Parents who try to protect their children from everything that might make them feel “uncomfortable” are raising ignorant, incompetent adults. As someone who expects my tax dollars to go toward creating well-educated future leaders with critical thinking skills, I resent the energy currently being wasted on banning books and purposely misrepresenting “Critical Race Theory,” which is not even taught at the K-12 level.
Children taught a selective history of the United States are ill-equipped to become competent citizens. Children prevented from learning that there are many different kinds of people and families in the world, who must be treated with dignity and respect, will grow into intolerant, ignorant bigots.
It’s a fair bet that these “protective” parents wouldn’t submit their children to the “discomfort” of volunteering at a soup kitchen. On the other hand, the discomfort of huddling under a school desk while a shooter roams the halls is something to be expected, and even prepared for.
Data from The Washington Post show that 2021 saw the highest number of school shooting incidents in America’s history. According to a research letter recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, gun-related incidents were the leading cause of death among children and teens in 2020.
Why don’t we spend some energy on this real horror that kills kids instead of trying to get award-winning books like “George” off school library shelves? Why don’t we spend some energy teaching children not to be afraid of differences? Why don’t we spend some energy making sure kids know how to be empathic? Why don’t we spend some energy making sure kids learn how to, and are free to, think?
Patricia Currie Blume, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.