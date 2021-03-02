Today my husband received his second shot of the COVID vaccine, and I received my second one earlier in the month. We are both fortunate and thankful to have completed this process.
When we go out in public we still observe the restrictions set in place, wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from other people, and we will continue to do so until the pandemic is over. It is an added precaution for us, and reassurance to others.
I have begun to see a relaxation of these rules as people are appearing more often without masks and not observing social distancing. Perhaps because of the vaccine people feel that safety precautions are no longer necessary. This could lead to a flare-up of COVID infections and prolong the pandemic.
Lives are impacted by both the threat of illness and the economic hardships of businesses closing down. Observing safety precautions is part of having rights and freedoms guaranteed to us in the Constitution. Please do your part.
Cheryl Mensch
Southern Pines
