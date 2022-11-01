Last spring I wrote a letter asking that people not consider party affiliation for the Board of Education, but to vote for those candidates who have the best interest at heart for children of our county.
I actually had a conservative friend who said he changed his vote because of what I wrote. So, maybe in this appeal someone else will consider voting for the best candidates, not a political party.
I believe Pam Thompson, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson are truly education-minded and not interested in a political agenda that will only wreak havoc in our schools.
I spent 53 years in education, 46 of those in our system’s administration, and in all that time I never knew of any board member’s politics influencing decisions.
I love our system with all my heart and pray that our board does not become a battleground, but a place for successful learning. I’ve never known it to be any other way.
We have a great superintendent, dedicated staff and, right now, a Board of Education that is split with a positive majority. Let’s keep it that way and all three of these candidates must be elected to make that happen.
George Griffin
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
