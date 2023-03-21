It’s clear that the level of dysfunction at Crain’s Creek Middle School is unrecoverable at this point in the year. As a parent of a student there, I’m deeply disappointed in the relentless behavior issues and consequently the quality of education that my student receives as a result of the dysfunction.
To add insult to injury, The Pilot reports that “twelve of the school’s 38 full-time teaching positions will be vacant before the end of the year…”
I can empathize with the urge to make a point, to allow your actions to demonstrate how you feel. However, how are these teachers not reflecting on these choices? Do they not realize that their decision to walk out in the middle of the year affects lives other than their own? Teaching is — or used to be — a career for professionals. This is behavior expected of an adolescent with a part-time burger-flipping job at McDonald’s.
Walking out mid-year is sending the message to our students that this is what grownups do when they don’t get their way. I raise my children to finish what they commit to. When we start a sports season, we finish it through, no matter what. The message that all of your students are getting is, “We don’t care about you or your education.”
After what these poor kids went through during the pandemic, how could you allow them to finish the year with substitute teachers?
I’m sure it’s deeply frustrating to feel powerless in your job. Whether it’s the superintendent or school board at the root of the problem, perhaps energy and effort should be put into affecting change at a higher level rather than abandoning your students and ultimately your team. Shame on you, mid-year quitters.
Krissy Jones
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
