Brenda from Whispering Pines told us that December is not an appropriate time to attend a drag show. The thing is, Brenda, if you don’t want to go, don’t buy a ticket.
I didn’t, but my neighbor, a sweet home-schooling mom, was there celebrating a friend’s birthday when the lights went out. I sensed Heather was ashamed to tell me where she’d been on the evening of Dec. 3, when I phoned her to verify the power had come back on (immediately) after I’d spent $200 on a hotel room in Greensboro, so my elderly mother wouldn’t freeze to death.
At first, I was a bit jealous Heather had been out for a fun Saturday night, while I’d been home watching Netflix with Mom. Imagine the terror of those in the Sunrise Theater though, when things went dark?
Brenda’s Dec. 14 letter proved to me she hasn’t learned much from Moore County’s recent ordeal. Instead of asking her God about drag shows, she needs to ask when is the best time for someone to destroy the health and safety of 45,000 innocent Moore County residents? The answer Brenda, is never.
Susan Miles
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
