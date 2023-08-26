Federal Emergency Management Agency funds are taxpayer dollars. You and I paid in the money that FEMA is charged with distributing.

Most people have no problem with our money being spent to rescue those who have fallen prey to natural disasters. But now, the politicians of sanctuary states and sanctuary cities are crying to have our money given to them to deal with the detrimental effects of their own disastrous policies.

(2) comments

ken leary

The USA has a long and well documented history of destabilizing governments in Central and South America. This effort in all cases was, and is, to sequester that country’s wealth for the owner class in our society. Some of the most brutal dictators during my lifetime were installed by the US power elite in democratic countries because they sought to consider the needs of their people rather the people milking their country. If the USA had not interfered in so many countries, had let them develop, had maybe helped them, rather than robbing them, maybe things would be different. The same thing is happening in Europe for the same reasons; the West’s avarice, and destabilization of Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. Your attitude, saw blades in the middle of the river, is the equivalent of lighting the church on fire and then shooting the people when they seek safety. The sort of thing the Azov types, the people we are financing in Ukraine did in Odessa in two thousand fourteen.

Comment deleted.
Barbara Misiaszek

Who do you think are harvesting the crops right now Kent? Do you want to eat?

John Misiaszek

