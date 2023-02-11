I support reasoned debate entirely, without reservation. When I encounter opinions framed by emotion and operating largely upon implied fear, I am compelled to call out such writing. Cherry-picking the facts, or ignoring context to substantiate a preconceived outcome, is not reasoned debate. It’s fear-mongering.
A preconceived outcome is what I found in a recent column by Nick Lasala. His column more properly focuses on the double-edged sword of technology; and, in that sense, we need to make checks and balances on technology a priority.
Reasonable men can reasonably work together to that end.
Unfortunately, that’s not how Mr. Lasala frames his column. He frames it as a culture war trigger. Leading with a rewriting of the meme “God Is my Co-Pilot” is a red flag. His intent has nothing to do with technology. It’s right vs. left. This framing ignores the real problem of infrastructure and makes it a Trojan Horse for a Deep State repeal of rights. The truth is: We have ignored infrastructure for decades.
California is experiencing sewer and water runoff issues because engineering standards are still based upon rainfall, flooding and runoff from statistics created in the 1950s. Not unsurprising, those statistics are no longer relevant. Additionally, man insists on building in flood plains.
Technology is that ubiquitous double-edged sword, requiring a watchful eye. We should be concerned about chatGPT and its usage among students and business. These dangers are very clear.
I’m reminded of this quotation by John Gardner: “The society which scorns excellence in plumbing as a humble activity and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy: neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water.”
Rodney Harter
Aberdeen
