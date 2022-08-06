The NCDOT presentation regarding future Traffic Circle options was well researched and professionally presented. Current traffic flows already exceed the 1956 design capacity. The annual average growth forecast of 1.5 percent seems conservative if not understated.
Any near-term decision for a reasonably effective solution could be completed by 2030, but would however result in the demise of the Traffic Circle.
The Village Council clearly desires to save the circle. However, it is only a matter of time. Within a relatively few years, it will no longer be quaint and historic, but will be a daily hindrance to residents and a deterrent for Pinehurst to be chosen to host future major events. Better to choose now than kick the can down the road.
Also, a few other points from the meeting:
n Creating northwest or southwest bypass corridors may reduce the Traffic Circle load, but likely may only defer the problem at significant cost.
n Residents within Pinehurst frequently travel outside Pinehurst, so any argument that the Traffic Circle is not used by Pinehurst residents is not well argued, especially since the only other option is the congested Route 5.
n The argument that any recommended improvement to the circle would only reduce wait times by a few minutes is flawed, as these are mean times, not peak times.
n Improving other side streets with additional turn lanes will only further congest main arteries, resulting in little benefit.
n Inclusion of the Traffic Circle as part of the historic village was ill conceived and a mistake.
I suggest the council not try to hide behind a false need for further data. Sliced or diced, the outcome will not deviate from the certain future mile-long queues at the Traffic Circle. Saving the Traffic Circle and ensuring the integrity of the historic zone is a red herring.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
