Socialism and social democracy are patriotic and good for the United States. Yes you heard me right, the political philosophy that neoliberals as well as the right fear-monger against is actually a form of patriotism.
For those who may not know, socialism is a political philosophy in which the government advocates for the means of production and distribution to be communally owned. This also allows for social democracy, which is a democratic government typically with capitalist markets (though regulated) but with a social net. Think Nordic countries.
Usually when the mainstream media talks of socialism, they mean social democracy, which gives a bad view of it even though it has historical patriotism. One example is President Theodore Roosevelt, who was a conservative, and his “trust busting,” or FDR and his “New Deal.”
If you believe America is a nation built on freedom of opportunity, you would want the poor and needy to be lent a leg up to help them have competition with the rich. This can be seen in Vice President Kamala Harris’ Equity/Equality speech, which shows that social networks help economic competition.
So when you hear the words “social democrat” and “socialist” thrown around, remember that wealth inequality is at an all time high. Many people are unable to afford basic living conditions, with millions having staggering college debt.
Consider how the patriotic philosophy of socialism/social democracy can help this country. If you want to read the plans of social democrats, read 2020 platforms of the progressives like former presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang or Elizabeth Warren.
Patrick Snyder
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
