There have been many letters in The Pilot in support of the Traffic Circle, and I agree there are ways to retain the circle, even with future growth. One letter actually calculated how capacity at the circle would be substantially increased if everyone maintained a lower speed while moving through it.
Living north of the circle in Village Acres, I encounter the circle nearly daily, sometimes several times a day. Entry into the circle is often slowed by people who wish to travel around it at the fastest rate of speed possible as if in a contest.
Signs and the presence of ticketing speed cameras could certainly help alleviate this. You can see traffic at our smaller circles moves well when cars can easily blend into the slow flow of traffic.
If one were to perch at the circle for 24 hours, it would be evident that there is not a problem 90 percent of the time on weekdays and 95 percent on weekends. Yes, there are certain times in the morning, midday and evening weekdays where delays occur, but they usually miraculously disappear 20 minutes later. Slightly staggered work hours at the hospital complex could minimize these peaks.
Even when there is a moderate back-up, it does not take much longer to move through the circle than it does to move through a multi-phase traffic light, such as at U.S. 15-501 and Morganton.
Many traffic projections assume straight-line growth forever upward, when in fact growth is uncertain and could be less than projected. If we destroy the circle and the many other pleasant things that brought people here in the first place, there will be no point living here instead of Fayetteville and other areas that have been consumed and destroyed by commercial growth and auto-centric transportation policies.
