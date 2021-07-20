“What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?”
This is one of the most common yet dreaded job interview questions. The intent of this question is not to have candidates talk themselves out of a job. On the contrary, it allows potential hires to demonstrate their ability to self-assess for deficiencies, communicate effectively regarding their shortcomings, and take corrective action. Most companies desire employees who possess these qualities.
The recent panic over “Critical Race Theory” has proven that a large segment of our society is incapable of doing just that. The rush to block engagement and classroom discussion over “divisive concepts” is a huge disservice to our students, and largely proposed by those who have done very little reading on the subject of race and the mistreatment of minorities in the United States.
Like it or not, the Trail of Tears, slavery, real estate red lining, the Tuskegee experiments, and the murder of George Floyd are all things that actually happened in the United States. To admit that one segment of our society has benefited off the labor of another is neither unpatriotic nor a sign of weakness. Our country is indeed great but can always be better.
Acknowledging racial disparity in our country and using these difficult conversations as a means for growth and the betterment of all our citizens is the mark of a self-actualized society.
To deny or discourage constructive dialogue and teaching regarding these topics is to hold our heads in the sand as an ostrich. I, for one, would not hire an ostrich.
Carlin Corsino
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.