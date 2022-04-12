Notwithstanding the recent controversies surrounding “George,” the Moore County Board of Education will soon make, by far, one of its most important decisions as a governing body. The individual they hire as our next superintendent will have a huge impact on defining their legacy in various and sundry ways.

A humble plea to the Board of Education from this taxpayer and retired public educator is simply this: Please don’t blow this immensely important opportunity due to lingering personal agendas, ax grinding, hurt feelings or pure spite.

It’s not rocket science for one to quickly ascertain that the Board of Education is deeply divided. The clash of ideologies among board members is plawyed out regularly in public settings for all to witness. While this is disturbing on many fronts, now is the time to put aside any and all acrimony and simply do the right thing by hiring a visionary leader as our next superintendent.

The overall quality of life, as well as the level of economic success we desire and expect for our county, is clearly on the line here.

Oftentimes well-wishers say “good luck” when important decisions such as this are forthcoming. However, many of us have a higher vested interest in the ultimate outcome and tend to ratchet it up with encouragement to “do well.”

Members of the Moore County Board of Education, please “do well” with this crucial hiring.

Ray Brayboy, Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

