Recently, I’ve heard parents and others say how upset they are with their child’s bus route, or that they haven’t been assigned one. As a bus driver in this county, I’d like you to know the majority of your concerns are not the drivers’ fault. There’s an administration put in place to make decisions over your child in this public school system.

I respectfully ask that you do not give your child’s driver (if they’re fortunate to have one) a hard time. Most of us are doing the best we can with what we’ve got. Often, drivers pair up to assist getting students to and from school when they lack a driver. This is a plus for parents/guardians whose work or daily schedule doesn’t afford them the luxury of transporting their child.

Greta Nintzel

Thank you for all the hard work you do as a bus driver for our school system! There are many of us out here who support you.

Kent Misegades

Home, private and charter schools don’t need school busses. Not so long ago, high school seniors drove the busses and made good money for their age. But kids had discipline back then. In the 70s, if we got out of line in the bus, the driver would kick us out and we walked, with major punishment at school and home waiting on us. Discipline works. If $15 an hour, a lot of money, is not enough, go find an employer who agrees with your self-worth.

