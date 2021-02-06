In the current environment, I was saddened to read Dr. John Dempsey’s rather superficial analysis of the Electoral College.
At best, I am afraid, it is a disservice to his students and The Pilot readers. A much better and cogent treatment was offered in The Wall Street Journal in the Jan. 9 edition on page A11, authored by Christopher DeMuth of the Hudson Institute. Knee-jerk opinion on such an important part of our election process serves no one seeking real solutions to complex issues that can offer many unintended consequences of change made in haste.
I can only hope readers and, of course, Dempsey’s students will seek a more considered analysis in understanding our Founding Fathers’ purpose in creating the EC. This, of all times, is not the time to “throw the baby out with the bath water.”
Gary Gough
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
