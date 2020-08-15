Recently I read a letter by Connie Kretchmar about signs in a yard on Linden Road. She said these signs were hate-filled, but in talking with others I find they are only political opinions which she obviously disagrees with.
I believe it would be more appropriate for those who have such issues to take it up with the Pinehurst Village Council rather than embarrass others with this highly personal assault. People without tolerance for opposing opinions are a problem. Pinehurst is not about intolerance.
I would suggest that you find a different route to walk your dog if you are offended.
Bill Jackson
Pinehurst
