On Feb. 26, 2020, Donald Trump made these three remarks in response to questions about the pandemic:
- “We are going to be pretty soon at only 5 people and we could be at just 1 or 2 people over the next short period of time.”
- “When you have 15 people and the 15 within a couple of days is gonna be down to close to 0, that’s a pretty good job that we’ve done.”
- “There’s no reason to panic, because of all of what we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low.”
Two weeks prior to that press conference, Mr. Trump had already told author Bob Woodward in a taped recording that the virus was “more deadly than the flu.”
Over 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, because we were lied to by the president, government virus deniers and their enablers.
Councilwoman Boesch asks, “Is this how to live as a free and healthy people? When did we surrender our ability to make decisions for ourselves?” This isn’t about surrendering to government control or the ability to make decisions for ourselves. This is about doing what’s right, and understanding the need to surrender some of our personal freedom for the greater good.
Until the people in our country decide to do what’s best for all of us, we will continue to find ourselves in the midst of this pandemic filled with suffering and grief, and certainly there is nothing about an “uprising” that will do anything to improve that.
Lynn Hancock
Pinehurst
