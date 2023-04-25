Regarding the editorial “Our School Board Started This Fire” on March 12, if the school board started a fire, the referenced editorial poured a big can of gas on it.
The editorial described the discipline problem at Crain’s Creek Middle School, claiming that the board is not properly handling it. The editorial further stated that other middle schools in Moore County have discipline problems and Crain’s Creek isn’t the worst. Let’s fix the problem.
The schools superintendent has the responsibility to do the fixing and he needs a plan. Troublemakers must be removed from the classroom/school immediately. They need to be returned to their parents. Our schools aren’t rehab centers. There are other county organizations that can provide various forms of support as needed. School administrators ought to know who the trouble- makers are and neutralize them so that teachers can teach and students can learn, without intimidation.
The conservative element of the school board has done a great job of, among other things, introducing fiscal discipline to the process and removing woke drivel from the classroom. I see the board as an active, pro learning body that has the best interests of students at heart. Drive on!
Karl Killingstad
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.