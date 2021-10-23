Moore County has begun taking applications for members of the Digital Inclusion Task Force. Citizens can apply at https://bit.ly/applyditf.
The task force is an initiative undertaken by the county commissioners to expand use of broadband across Moore County with potential funding from around $19 million of grants under the American Rescue Plan. A major task is to identify areas that are eligible for various grant programs aimed at making the internet more available.
Determining where potential grant funds will be invested is just part of the scope. The task force will also address issues of digital literacy and affordability. The task force needs individuals with experience in community organizations as well as advocates for those without access because of digital literacy or affordability.
Residents can report no or slow internet connections to help identify gaps in broadband coverage, including slow speeds, through a survey that can be found at https://bit.ly/3uTfcTv or by texting “Internet” to (919) 750-0553.
Keith Clark
Aberdeen
