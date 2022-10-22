I attended the Board of Education candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 13. Kudos to the League of Women Voters and the NAACP for offering an opportunity to hear from all candidates. However, I strongly object to Pauline Bruno and Ken Benway’s characterization that our schools are “failing” and that candidates Robin Calcutt, Rollie Sampson and Pam Thompson are to blame. Ms. Bruno and Mr. Benway have clearly not done their homework.
Between 2015 and 2019 — the years that Dr. Calcutt, Ms. Sampson and Ms. Thompson either worked for or served MCS — student achievement soared on a variety of career and college readiness measures. In 2019, MCS high school students achieved an 88 percent pass rate for college courses at Sandhills, compared to 68 percent in 2015. MCS students earned 3,900 technical certifications in 2019, a 630 percent increase from 2015. MCS’ high school graduation rate grew from 80 percent to 93.5 percent — the highest rate in the state.
Looking at standardized tests, MCS students scored better than the state average on the ACT (four points higher), ACT Workkeys (nine points higher), and the Read to Achieve test (nine points higher). Considering state accountability measures, MCS schools that “met or exceeded” growth improved 15 percent between 2015 and 2019.
While Ms. Bruno and Mr. Benway looked at only one measure of success — which even Republican State Superintendent Catherine Truitt says “are not good tests” that produce school letter grades that “do not speak to student success or school quality” — they clearly have no knowledge of how our students are actually doing. They are thriving and succeeding on numerous measures and ready for their futures in career or college.
Do your homework. The clear choices for Board of Education are Robin Calcutt, Rollie Sampson and Pam Thompson.
Helena Wallin-Miller
Pinehurst
