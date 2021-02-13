Although I am a transplant to Southern Pines, I write to support Tom Daniel’s call for all citizens to “a different reconciliation on race.”

When Mr. Daniel’s great-grandfather was renting people to tap pine trees in North Florida, my dad’s father was a young Swedish immigrant in Denver just starting his bakery. He did well enough to send his son to Denver University, and later, Dad did well in Washington, DC, where I was born. My maternal grandfather owned dry cleaners in Indiana and sent my mother and her siblings to college.

After WWII, good economic times rolled along for that generation. Opportunities, nice houses in restricted neighborhoods, and comfortable family wealth were the norm.

The rented convicts in North Carolina didn’t do so well; some did much worse. One group of 19 men digging the Cowee railroad tunnel in Hillsborough, N.C., died in the freezing Tuckasgee River on Dec. 30, 1882. But with the rental system of “kill one, get another,” more people could be leased and the way west opened for business.

My family has no responsibility for sins of the past. But I have, and all of us have, the opportunity to do the right thing, and one of them is to support setting aside this landmark of African American history and culture in Southern Pines.

Eric Christenson

Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

