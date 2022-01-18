In contemplating the possibility that Roe vs. Wade could be overturned, I’m wondering what will happen to the women and unwanted children left behind. The Christian Right is spearheading the movement to ban abortion, but who should take responsibility for the aftermath of such a decision?
There will be a stronger need for social services, and shouldn’t the churches start to take that task on? Christianity as an organization has an enormous infrastructure with multiple churches in every town. Maybe it’s time for them to step up and start to support these women and unwanted children.
Churches could offer daycare for women who want to go back to school or get a job, they can also offer soup kitchens to help feed these families as well.
What about getting involved with the adoption business being a liaison so the children can be raised by people who want them and help the women move on in their lives?
Churches raise money for missionary work outside of this country. Maybe it’s time to focus that work and money on our own communities.
One thing is for sure, Christians must stop punishing unwed mothers and start taking care of them. You refuse to support birth control, so you need to take responsibility for the consequences of your power. It seems to be a good time for the Christian community to step in and do the right thing.
Sally Larson, Eagle Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
