In contemplating the possibility that Roe vs. Wade could be overturned, I’m wondering what will happen to the women and unwanted children left behind. The Christian Right is spearheading the movement to ban abortion, but who should take responsibility for the aftermath of such a decision?

There will be a stronger need for social services, and shouldn’t the churches start to take that task on? Christianity as an organization has an enormous infrastructure with multiple churches in every town. Maybe it’s time for them to step up and start to support these women and unwanted children.

Churches could offer daycare for women who want to go back to school or get a job, they can also offer soup kitchens to help feed these families as well.

What about getting involved with the adoption business being a liaison so the children can be raised by people who want them and help the women move on in their lives?

Churches raise money for missionary work outside of this country. Maybe it’s time to focus that work and money on our own communities.

One thing is for sure, Christians must stop punishing unwed mothers and start taking care of them. You refuse to support birth control, so you need to take responsibility for the consequences of your power. It seems to be a good time for the Christian community to step in and do the right thing.

Sally Larson, Eagle Springs

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days