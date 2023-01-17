Those of you fortunate enough to have made it to your later years, your role in life is about to change. Rather than being the doer of good deeds for the elderly, you may now be the recipient.
It has begun for me. Total strangers rush to hold doors open. They often invite me to get ahead of them in long waiting lines, even asking if I could use help carrying the groceries.
These are people of all ages — men, women, boys and girls. I am especially pleased to be doted on by a teenager. They are not all so self-absorbed after all.
These do-gooders have taken my job. I am loving it. I began thinking it can’t get any better than this. And then it did.
After enjoying a nice lunch at First Watch in Aberdeen, the kind waitress informed me that another couple had picked up the tab. She was instructed to not tell me until after they left. She pointed out their table.
The only thing I could recall was that the woman had silver hair. Total strangers. We had not exchanged greetings or even made eye contact.
I have picked up checks for others, usually for those in military uniform. But what made that lovely couple select me?
Sure I have slowed down some but am neither handicapped nor frail. I am not even that old — only 92.
I can not wait to get older to see what other good things will come my way.
Maybe I should buy a lottery ticket.
Dominick Demarco
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
