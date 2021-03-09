If you decide to renew your N.C. driver’s license online, be careful. I renewed mine on Nov. 22 and finally received my license in the mail last week.
During that time period, I contacted the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles twice online and waited for over an hour on the phone on three different occasions. I never got to talk to anyone nor did I receive any reply to my messages.
When writing online the second time, I figured out what the problem was, but I still could not get any type of reply from the NCDMV to fix it.
In the renewal process, the website asks for your address, but the program will only accept your physical address. The program will not accept your mailing address nor will it accept your physical address and your mailing address.
I finally went to the NCDMV License Bureau in Aberdeen for help. Officer Flemming offered suggestions and finally contacted the Raleigh office on his computer. As I left, he promised to phone me if he received any response from Raleigh. He phoned me late that afternoon, and I received my license by mail two days later.
Two suggestions for DMV: Change the website to accept both a physical and a mailing address and add a few more phone lines.
Linda S. Brown
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
