Nick Lasala is right about a couple of things in his recent opinion piece about electric vehicles and renewables. Long-term sustainability of batteries and storage are absolutely issues that need a serious solution.
Excavating the rare minerals required to power batteries for all our 21st century devices might bring devastation to the few areas around the globe that are rich in these specific types of ores. These are real problems that the renewable energy sector needs to address for consumers.
The biggest problem I have with Lasala’s column, and others of his ilk, is their unrelenting cynicism. I’m exhausted by the poison that is cynicism.
There is no question that fossil fuels are wreaking havoc around our country. Been to Louisiana? Lived your entire life next to an oil refinery? Or maybe West Virginia, next to a mountain top that’s been razed for coal with the resulting toxic runoff that has replaced that gorgeously clean river you once relied on for drinking water?
And then there is the flat-out refusal to accept basic science. Increased temperatures caused by ongoing burning of fossil fuels affects weather patterns we rely on for consistent food production. It also contributes to sea level rise from glacial melt-offs and is producing flooding across the U.S., diminishing the economic viability of East Coast cities as well as other urban economic engines across the globe.
We need to push for innovation in battery storage and find more sustainable ways to move renewables forward. We as consumers and/or shareholders should be demanding these types of solutions from our corporations and their CEOs. They have the capacity and talent to come up with answers.
Greta Nintzel, Whispering Pines
