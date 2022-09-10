I refer to the recent efforts by the “Save Village of Pinehurst Vacation Rentals” group, which advocates in favor of continuing to allow short-term rentals (STRs) in Pinehurst without any oversight or regulation.
Among this group’s claims are:
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 4:57 pm
n “We are your neighbors and we have been part of the local community for decades. Many of us are full-time residents or have lived in Moore County for over 20 years. We are not a group of faceless investors.”
Data is available that shows 77 percent of STRs in Pinehurst are owned by non-residents, otherwise known as investors.
n “Three members of the Pinehurst Village Council … are pushing to BAN all (STRs.)”
Again, nonsense. The amendment to the Pinehurst Development Ordinance currently under consideration would prohibit new STRs in single-family residential zoning districts, while existing STRs there are granted a reasonable period within which to recoup investments and repurpose. This amendment would put the brakes on the breathtaking STR growth we’ve seen in the areas where residents’ quality of life is most adversely affected, but still would encompass only 46 percent of the current 500-plus STRs in the village.
n The group claims STRS provide enormous economic benefits to Pinehurst. In fact, an analysis of the impact of STRs on municipal finances showed that their effect is basically neutral. This analysis was validated by our village manager.
It’s time for groups making arguments against this ordinance to stop inventing facts to support their self-serving position.
Rose Heintz
Pinehurst
