It’s so disheartening and disgusting to see these negative TV ads by Republicans, backed by all the money from super PACs, big pharma, NRA, big oil,etc. They have the money to produce ads that distort the truth, use segments of sentences, take sentences out of context and use unbecoming, doctored black and white photos of Cal Cunningham (and Joe Biden), good and decent men.
Where are the Republicans’ positive ads, like “what I can do for the average American and our country” instead of tearing down the other guy. Is that all they’ve got?
The Republican ads will pick out part of a sentence by Cal Cunningham (or Biden) like “I need to raise taxes” and exploit it. Maybe it’s a tax that needs to be raised. How else are we going to fund education, infrastructure, highways, etc. How else is it going to get done? Wake up, folks, to the 21st century.
Frank Lisco
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
