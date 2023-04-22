I have emailed, called and followed up regarding potholes and needed repairs for roads whose responsibilities lie with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Southern Pines.
I’ve received totally different responses and results.
One of the issues DOT is responsible for has been ongoing for at least six months with no satisfactory repair. They just throw some loose blacktop gravel on top of the rather large pothole and tamp it down. It has actually deteriorated to an even worse condition as I write this letter. It has been three times that they have done this sloppy work on the pothole.
The remedial work of road issues and potholes under the jurisdiction and responsibilities of Southern Pines has been prompt and, when failing to fix the issue properly, crews came back immediately and fixed it correctly.
I wish that the DOT could respond to and fix issues as the town of Southern Pines does. This is our tax dollars “hard at work”?
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
