Many Trump supporters believe the Democrats stole the election by cheating. I voted for Biden so of course I don’t believe they cheated.
But what if they did? So far there has been no proof of a crime “rigging the election” like Trump said they did. Many of the states where the election vote count was close were run by Republicans, and so far they have concluded no cheating was involved. Trump’s own election watchdog said the election was the most secure in history.
If the Democrats did cheat and were able to pull off the biggest presidential election “steal,” those who coordinated the steal among four states without a trace of illegal vote stealing are certainly brilliant at rigging elections.
My only conclusion is that Trump supporters will believe anything Trump tells them, and proof is not necessary. I guess alternative facts without proof come into play here.
Nice job by Trump putting three conservative judges on the Supreme Court to bail him out just in case. How’d that work out?
Roger Davis
Jackson Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
