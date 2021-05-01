I find it offensive that Critical Race Theory, or CRT, says every white person is biased against non-white people if we don’t agree to State Board of Education recommendations. To me that is a dangerous road to travel.
I would not want my child to be taught the philosophy that white people are bad and Blacks are victims. My kids went to school with Black kids and never thought they were superior for being white, which is what CRT wants our kids to learn.
Do we really think it’s beneficial to tell our kids at such a young age — or any age — that all whites think they are superior to others or all Blacks think they are victims? How do you answer when your child comes home and wants to know why being white is bad? Or a Black student asking if he or she is a victim?
I’m interested in hearing from the teachers if they observe this bias among their students.
I would rather have an open dialogue between students to discuss this issue (if it exists) instead of a curriculum telling our students it does exist. Open dialogue is more beneficial since students can listen to each other and hear different perspectives.
Cynthia Struble
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
