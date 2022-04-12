We organized our entire neighborhood to oppose the proposed Patrick’s Pointe apartment complex. From our neighbors who are mostly on fixed incomes or rearing small children, we raised several thousand dollars to hire an attorney to represent our interest because we were not allowed to represent our own.
We tried to find “expert witnesses” but were unsuccessful for several reasons, with cost being a significant factor. The developer had many more resources.
Yet we did the only thing we could do: packed three Town Council meetings, a Planning Board meeting and a couple of work sessions for the council.
While all the council members said they did not want to see such an enormous development built on an environmentally sensitive site, all but Councilwoman Petersen voted in favor.
They pledged to update the UDO so that developers would not dictate what should be built. So imagine my surprise when I read in The Pilot that the council was enthusiastic about a new apartment development on Morganton Road.
Once again, the developer will describe what changes are needed in order to build yet another set of apartments, while the UDO appears to be only a suggestion. Again, only Councilwoman Petersen encouraged the UDO to be updated before moving forward. That said, the Planning Department suggested that the developer meet the council to smooth the way. One can only guess it is because the council does not want citizens to pack the house again in opposition.
The long and short of it is when the UDO vs. developers occurs, the developers win. Lastly, it seems that the wishes of a majority of citizens in neighborhoods have no way to successfully oppose developers. Council asked that we stay engaged. Why?
Linda Braswell, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
