Congratulations to The Pilot for its double bogey to Richard Hudson and Dan Bishop who signed on to the Texas lawsuit which the Supreme Court refused to hear. I had previously thought better of both of them.
It is time to put a limit on election campaigning. Three months should be sufficient, and the rest of the time should be spent working for us in Washington.
I also have a concern about the amount of money that goes into elections. Anyone who cares about poverty in the United States and in countries around the world should by alarmed to see where we are putting our priorities.
The Pilot’s double bogey is well deserved and I hope the editor will continue to hold politicians accountable when they are an embarrassment to Moore County.
Mary Price, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
